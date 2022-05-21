9,042 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kellogg by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,277,000 after acquiring an additional 587,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after acquiring an additional 587,322 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

K traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.74. 4,214,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,061,095 shares of company stock worth $70,585,752 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.