A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16,205.67.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

