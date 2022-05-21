AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,746,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.