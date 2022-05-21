ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACMR traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $13.83. 868,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,373. The stock has a market cap of $747.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 5.49%. ACM Research’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ACM Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACM Research by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.