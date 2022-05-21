Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.28. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Acme United by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

