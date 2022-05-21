ACoconut 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29,502.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $223,546.04 and $29,502.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.