Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $31.85 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

