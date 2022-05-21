Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,261,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD opened at $233.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.34. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

