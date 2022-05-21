Advisor Resource Council Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in NIKE were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

