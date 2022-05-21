Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.68.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

