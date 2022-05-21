Aidos Kuneen Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $286,972.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,463.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,980.28 or 0.06721062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00237172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016696 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.97 or 0.00651532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00611317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00069016 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars.

