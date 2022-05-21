Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

MIMO opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.42. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Airspan Networks will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,240.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.