AirSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $146,922.00 (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and $146,922.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,491.30 or 1.00014097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001696 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

