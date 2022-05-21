Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,403,884 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.28% of Manulife Financial worth $103,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. 15,275,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,220. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

