Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,160 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 202,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $61,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $49,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,388.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 584,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,774,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,340,000 after purchasing an additional 556,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

