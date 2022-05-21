Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $171.18 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 839,577 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 1.1% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $171,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 828.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 99,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 41.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.