Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,902 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $138,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,728,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $7,626,365. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.73. 3,068,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

