Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 2,102,375 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 1.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.33% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $278,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.66.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $62.55. 1,421,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.