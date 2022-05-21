Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 440,300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 531.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $45,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after buying an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after buying an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. 7,531,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

