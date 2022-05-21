Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,265 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Gildan Activewear worth $57,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2,400.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 155,096 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 41,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

GIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 1,637,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

