Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,226 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.39% of Open Text worth $49,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

OTEX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

