Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 348.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 253,807 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $53,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.24. 2,982,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,259. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

