Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $209.90 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 943,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,904,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.32% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.08. 42,243,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,657,464. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $168.90 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.36 and a 200-day moving average of $207.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.