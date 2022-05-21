Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $31.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $9.32. 694,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Alector has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 54.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 48.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 52.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after acquiring an additional 85,050 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

