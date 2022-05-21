Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

BIRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allbirds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

BIRD stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

