Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 418,600 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.83% of Luminar Technologies worth $50,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 179,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,450 and sold 391,062 shares valued at $5,393,549. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZR. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.