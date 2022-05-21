Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 37,800 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 853,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $53,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $58.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.