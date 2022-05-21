Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $60,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,271,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,192,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $325.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.68 and its 200 day moving average is $479.16.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

