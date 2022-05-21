Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.33% of Navient worth $45,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Navient by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.65. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Navient’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

