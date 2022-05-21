Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 120,345 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,345 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.41% of Steel Dynamics worth $50,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after buying an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,256,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,081,000 after buying an additional 129,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $75.91 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

