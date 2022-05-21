Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,622,656 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622,656 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.50% of RH worth $57,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.72.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 449,608 shares of company stock worth $144,996,637 in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $268.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.51. RH has a 12-month low of $258.02 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.