Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.68). Approximately 18,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 380,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.56).

AFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 440 ($5.42) to GBX 485 ($5.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.79) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.27. The company has a market cap of £427.47 million and a P/E ratio of 111.76.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

