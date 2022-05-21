AlpInvest Partners B.V. Increases Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Sumo Logic accounts for approximately 0.5% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,965,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 55,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,100,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 1,139,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $878.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

