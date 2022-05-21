AlpInvest Partners B.V. Makes New $372,000 Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Futu accounts for 0.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 135.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Futu by 121.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Futu by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Futu by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth about $10,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Futu stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. 3,644,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,062. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $181.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

