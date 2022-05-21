Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get Altimmune alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.69.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $5.02 on Friday. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 192.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139,449 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 50.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 243,450 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 36.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.