Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.79-4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. Altria Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

NYSE MO opened at $51.09 on Friday. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

