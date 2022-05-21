AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 44.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 414,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $72.80.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

