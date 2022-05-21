Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amcor by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amcor by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 54,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amcor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,464,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,544,731. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

