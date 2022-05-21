Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

DOX stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 825,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

