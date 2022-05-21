Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Insider Purchases £19,699.52 in Stock

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4Get Rating) insider Mary Gavigan purchased 61,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,699.52 ($24,284.42).

LON:AA4 opened at GBX 32 ($0.39) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.55. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.41).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

