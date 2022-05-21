American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,764. The stock has a market cap of $772.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 242,251 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 191,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.