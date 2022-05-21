American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $28.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.31.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AEO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.32. 6,335,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $38.99.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
