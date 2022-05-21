American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $28.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $3,999,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.32. 6,335,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

