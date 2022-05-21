American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of American Express worth $1,603,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.24. 2,982,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.