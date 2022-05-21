American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.69.

HOT.UN opened at C$3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$285.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.58%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

