American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of AREC opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 170.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,891.14%. As a group, analysts predict that American Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in American Resources by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

