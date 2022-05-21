American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to announce $27.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $28.30 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $108.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 163,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,773. The firm has a market cap of $148.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,824 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in American Superconductor by 320.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 61,847 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

