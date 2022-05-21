Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

AMPH stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 9,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $347,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,897.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,456 shares of company stock worth $3,654,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 257.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

