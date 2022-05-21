Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,895,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,237. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

