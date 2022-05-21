Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $539.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $552.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.50 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 90.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 156,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

