Analysts Anticipate Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIRGet Rating) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.40). Atea Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. 608,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,864. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $623.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

